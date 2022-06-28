Labor report highlights low wages and a high number of truck drivers in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Wages in Twin Falls were lower than national averages in 22 major occupational groups in May 2021, according to a new report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The overall average hourly wage for Twin Falls workers was $21.10, about 25% below the national average of $28.01. Locally, healthcare practitioners and those in technical occupations had the highest average wages at $39.18 an hour.

The highest wage difference was in the legal category, with a 39% difference between the U.S. median hourly wage of $54.38 and a Twin Falls wage of $33.34.

Out of 230 specific categories, truck and tractor-trailer drivers was the most common job in Twin Falls, with 1,440 workers.

Greg Christianson, co-owner of Top Gun Truck Driving Academy in Twin Falls, said he has "absolutely" seen an increase in people interested in the profession.

"If you get your CDL, you will never be without a job anywhere in the U.S.," Christianson said. "Never."

Last year, 118 people graduated from the academy.

The population boom happening in Twin Falls and the low-stress nature of the job could be two explanations for the growth, he said.

Plus, truck drivers don't have a boss standing over their shoulder and there are opportunities for wages to increase.

He said coming straight out of school, drivers can make around $45,000 a year. One past graduate said he was making $90,000, four years after the program.

According to the report from the bureau, after truck drivers, the second most common job was a retail salesperson.

Out of the 22 major occupational categories, office and administrative support had the largest total share of employment at 13.3%.

Compared with the national statistics, employment in Twin Falls was more concentrated in seven of the major categories including production, transportation and material moving, and installation, maintenance and repair.

In the production category, packaging and filling machine operators and tenders were employed at 5.9 times the national rate. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers were employed at 3.9 times the U.S average.

Twin Falls is home to several large employers in food production, including Chobani, Amalgamated Sugar Co., Glanbia and Clif Bar.

The entire report can be viewed on the Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

The estimates included in the report are based on responses from six semiannual panels collected over three years from November 2018 to May 2021.

The bureau gathered responses through the mail, email, telephone, or personal visits. Twin Falls had a response rate of 68%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0