Jerome business leaders work to increase workforce

JEROME — High school juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to tour more than six different industries, thanks to a new leadership program started by the chamber of commerce.

“I said to the students, ‘Do you know if you need a medical degree to work in a hospital?’” explained Cheryl Viola, executive director of Jerome Chamber of Commerce. “What do you think their answers were? Most of the students said, ‘Yes.’”

Students were unaware that hospitals need electricians, plumbers, human resources personnel and more, Viola said.

As part of the Leadership Jerome program, students will learn about jobs in manufacturing, city government, health care, entrepreneurship, trades and agriculture.

Members of the business community learned about the leadership program and other efforts to increase the workforce during Business Plus’ second quarterly meeting Thursday at the Mountain View Barn.

Staff from the College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development Program, Idaho Department of Labor South Central Region, and Idaho Workforce Development presented on internships, hiring fairs, and leadership opportunities.

“The pandemic has led us all to reflect,” Janet Pretti, senior director of CSI’s workforce and economic development, said. “What we do is necessary but not adequate.”

Pretti said CSI has increased the number of hiring fairs and youth camps to support the workforce.

Local employers have been struggling for the past year to fill open positions, even after offering increased wages.

Childcare is one barrier that has become more difficult, Pretti said. Women represent 50% of the total workforce but only 28% of the manufacturing workforce. A lack of affordable and quality healthcare combined with late shifts make it harder for women to enter the field.

CSI provides trainings to more than 300 companies and 3,500 individuals each year, Pretti said.

This summer the college will be offering multiple youth career summer camps including entrepreneurial exploration, food processing career exploration, and introduction to cybercore.

Some of the camps are available to kids as young as 12, said Alex Wolford, CSI Industry Program manager.

Another opportunity that will begin this fall is the School to Registered Apprenticeship Program for Jerome High School juniors. Students will work in a paid position the summer between their junior and senior years and over school breaks.

Oscar Escobedo, workforce consultant with the Idaho Department of Labor, presented on Idaho Launch, a program that offers tuition assistance for training programs.

Qualified individuals can receive up to 90% tuition assistance for training and education programs offered by multiple local and online institutions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0