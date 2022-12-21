Chipotle confirms return to Twin Falls, near Walmart on Cheney Drive

Chipotle fans, rejoice! The Magic Valley will be getting a second chance.

The fast-casual Mexican grill, which failed in its first attempt in southern Idaho about 4 ½ years ago, is planning to open at the corner of Cheney Drive and Washington Street in Twin Falls, a company spokeswoman confirmed to the Times-News.

Known for its burritos and bowls, six-ingredient guacamole and sofritas for non-meat eaters, Chipotle will return at 148 Cheney Dr., joining a cluster of existing restaurants including Burger King, Pizza Hut and Kneaders Bakery & Café near Walmart. Construction activity is visible and seemingly ongoing at the corner, but there is no timetable for the opening, said Sally Evans, an external communications specialist for Chipotle.

“These are the only details I can share right now, but please do check back,” Evans said.

In August 2017, Chipotle opened its first Idaho location outside of the Boise metropolitan area, on Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls, but the restaurant lasted less than a year. Days before the closure, Chipotle had announced plans to shutter 55-65 underperforming locations.

“We are going to be closing this restaurant, but we are grateful to the people of Twin Falls for being our customers and we hope that they continue to visit our other locations,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email to the Times-News at the time.

The previous Twin Falls restaurant accounted for about 35 jobs.

Chipotle, which opened its first restaurants in Colorado in the early 1990s, has grown to include more than 3,100 locations in 48 states and Washington, D.C. The only states without a Chipotle are Alaska and Hawaii

In Idaho, Chipotle has four locations in Boise and one in Meridian. For now.