BOISE — Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Twin Falls was honored at Idaho’s Brightest Stars Ceremony Jan. 16 in Boise. Out of 12 nominees, these volunteers won the award in the nonprofit/civic organization category.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace relies on more than 1,500 volunteers from throughout Idaho to build bunk beds for kids who would otherwise have nowhere to sleep. The organization helped more than 300 Idaho kids move off the floor and into comfortable beds, contributing more than 4,000 hours in 2018.
“Volunteerism is a gift that benefits citizens and addresses needs in communities throughout our state,” Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “These men and women are not seeking recognition, but it is important to acknowledge these Brightest Star recipients and their generous commitment to giving to others and ensuring a bright future for all citizens.”
The volunteers were nominated by their communities for their contributions in seven categories — business, individual, nonprofit/civic organization, senior citizen, student, teacher/professor and veteran. A panel of community reviewers made the final selections.
The annual event was organized by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
For information, go to serveidaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.