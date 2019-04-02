WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Leading Producers Round Table of the National Association of Health Underwriters has announced that several local people have qualified to receive awards:
- Colby Fiala and Michelle Sandoz have qualified for the association’s Eagle Award due to their exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service. Fiala has qualified for the Eagle Award for five years and Sandoz for 16 years.
- Rhonda Bartholomew, Ryan Heider and Guy Stubbs have qualified for the association’s Golden Eagle Award for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service. Bartholomew has qualified for the Golden Eagle Award for four years, Heider for four years and Stubbs for 16 years.
- Candace Ireland of Ireland & Associates and David Wilcox of Magic Valley Insurance have qualified for the association’s Soaring Eagle Award — the highest honor given by LPRT — for achieving the greatest success in demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service. Ireland has qualified for the Soaring Eagle Award for six years and Wilcox for 12.
- Brett Thomas of Magic Valley Insurance has qualified for the association’s Leading Producer Award for being employed in the industry for less than five years yet demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service. Thomas is an active NAHU member and specializes in individual, Medicare and small groups sales.
“These underwriters exemplify the qualities that make health insurance agents and brokers such important resources and advocates for American consumers,” Colby Fiala, president of the Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters, said in a statement. “They have worked tirelessly on behalf of countless clients to ensure they have the insurance coverage they need.”
For information, call Colby Fiala at 208-733-2528 or email colby@magicvalleyinsurance.com.
