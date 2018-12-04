Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls/Jerome KOA Holiday Campground has earned the 2019 President’s Award from Kampgrounds of America, the family-friendly public campsites.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards that also receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. Data is taken from the hundreds of thousands of KOA surveys which campers take each year regarding their camping experience. 

“Our KOA owners have a well-deserved reputation for creating quality camping experiences for their guests,” KOA President Toby O’Rourke said in a statement. “Their hard work and continued investment in their camping guests are evident in the feedback shared with us by campers who come not only from North America, but from around the world.”

Founded on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Mont., KOA will be celebrating its 57th anniversary in 2019. For information, go to KOA.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments