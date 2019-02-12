Try 1 month for 99¢

PAUL — Lindsay Corporation, a global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has recognized three local companies as being top Zimmatic dealerships.

  • Butte Irrigation Inc. of Paul has been recognized in the top five for outstanding achievement. Brice Beck, Gary Thoren, Tad Barrie and Dustin Osterhout accepted the award during Lindsay Corporation’s convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • Sliman & Butler Irrigation Inc. of Gooding and Buhl has been recognized in the top 10 for outstanding achievement. Tanner and Kristy Butler and Becca and Ryan Pereira accepted the award at the convention.
  • Don’s Irrigation of Jerome has been recognized in the top 20 for outstanding achievement. Don Ford and Trent Staples accepted the award in Florida.

Randy Wood, president of global agricultural irrigation at Lindsay Corporation, said in a statement that he is proud to recognize the three companies for their outstanding achievement because they are dedicated to providing their customers with game-changing innovations that improve operational efficiency, boost productivity and reduce input costs.

Lindsay Corporation has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agriculture equipment for more than 60 years. With more than 400 Zimmatic dealerships worldwide, the company currently has irrigation systems operating in over 90 countries — irrigating about 12 million acres of crops.

