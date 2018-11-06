BOISE — As the number of Idaho businesses sponsoring apprenticeships more than doubled from 2016 to 2018, the number of registered apprentices increased by 67 percent.
Idaho Department of Labor Director Melinda Smyser attributes the increase to more Idaho training centers, technical schools, community colleges and institutions delivering industry-specific instruction, technical education and other certified training through registered apprenticeships.
“Our goal is to provide workers with the specific skills that meet the needs of Idaho employers,” Smyser said in a statement. “Idaho’s earn-and-learn model allows us to do that and, at the same time, keep down student debt.”
National Apprenticeship Week will be Nov. 12-18 with events highlighting the benefits of apprenticeships across a wide swath of industries. Local events taking place are:
- Heyburn — apprenticeship signing ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Mt. Harrison Junior/Senior High School, 1431 17th St. Local officials will recognize the efforts of students entering the machine operator Student to Registered Apprenticeship Program. For information, call 208-678-5518, ext. 3109, or email Chet.Jeppesen@labor.idaho.gov.
- Twin Falls — “How to Develop a Registered Apprenticeship Program” from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at the College of Southern Idaho Applied Technology and Innovation Center, 315 Falls Ave. Participants will tour local businesses and learn more about the apprenticeship program at CSI. For information, call 208-732-6382 or email Davy Gadd at DGadd@csi.edu or Katrina Oksten at KaOksten@csi.edu.
To learn more, go to ApprenticeshipIdaho.gov.
