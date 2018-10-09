BOISE — The Idaho State Dental Association elected new officers, trustees and delegates at its annual session meeting in Boise. The group will serve for the upcoming year.
The ISDA is enhancing its connection to the American Dental Association by increasing the number of alternate delegates elected to represent the state at the national level.
Local dentists include:
Executive Committee
Kevin Hamblin, DDS — Vice president, Twin Falls
Board of Trustees
Steve P. Garn, DDS — South Central Idaho Dental Society, Burley
American Dental Association Delegate
Joel Newton, DDS — Twin Falls
American Dental Association Alternate Delegate
Brooke Fukuoka, DMD — Twin Falls
Component President
Spencer Dixon, DDS — South Central Idaho Dental Society, Twin Falls
