BOISE — The Idaho State Dental Association elected new officers, trustees and delegates at its annual session meeting in Boise. The group will serve for the upcoming year.

The ISDA is enhancing its connection to the American Dental Association by increasing the number of alternate delegates elected to represent the state at the national level.

Local dentists include:

Executive Committee

Kevin Hamblin, DDS — Vice president, Twin Falls

Board of Trustees

Steve P. Garn, DDS — South Central Idaho Dental Society, Burley

American Dental Association Delegate

Joel Newton, DDS — Twin Falls

American Dental Association Alternate Delegate

Brooke Fukuoka, DMD — Twin Falls

Component President

Spencer Dixon, DDS — South Central Idaho Dental Society, Twin Falls

