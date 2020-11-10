Local businesses offer special deals for veterans

Many local businesses and national chains are giving free products or have other special offers for active service members and veterans Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day.

Here are some of the deals. Offers may vary by location and may have limited days and hours. Check with each location to confirm details.

Taco John’s is offering a free small beef combo meal to all active duty, reserve, retired and honorably discharged military members. 1643 Washington St. N. Twin Falls. 208-933-2190

Sport Clips Haircuts of Twin Falls will offer free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on Wednesday with valid proof of service. The company will also donate an additional $1 per haircut service nationwide to support “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans. 1925 Fillmore Street, Suite 200, Twin Falls. 208-944-9552

The Human Bean will offer veterans with ID a free 16 oz. drink. 161 Addison Ave. Twin Falls. 208-595-1261.