Local businesses offer special deals for veterans

Many local businesses and national chains are giving free products or have other special offers for active service members and veterans Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day.
Here are some of the deals. Offers may vary by location and may have limited days and hours. Check with each location to confirm details.
Taco John’s is offering a free small beef combo meal to all active duty, reserve, retired and honorably discharged military members. 1643 Washington St. N. Twin Falls. 208-933-2190
Sport Clips Haircuts of Twin Falls will offer free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on Wednesday with valid proof of service. The company will also donate an additional $1 per haircut service nationwide to support “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans. 1925 Fillmore Street, Suite 200, Twin Falls. 208-944-9552
The Human Bean will offer veterans with ID a free 16 oz. drink. 161 Addison Ave. Twin Falls. 208-595-1261.
Jiffy Lube of Twin Falls will offer a free Signature Service Oil Change from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the three Twin Falls Jiffy Lube locations. Proof of military service will be required. 947 Blue Lake Blvd. N.; 142 Washington St. N.; and 2362 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. 208-734-5686.
Beginning Wednesday and continuing indefinitely, Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans receive free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests. This includes areas managed by the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and more.
Other offers announced by national chains:
Target is offering a 10% discount on a purchase in stores or online between Sunday and Wednesday to all active-duty U.S. military personnel, veterans and their families.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free 10 boneless wings and fries.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.
Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Golden Corral: Throughout November, Golden Corral will offer a free meal and beverage to all active duty and veterans.
Little Caesars: Free lunch combo for veterans between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink Wednesday. The chain also offers 10% off entire checks to members of the military, police departments, fire departments and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.
Red Robin: From Thursday to Nov. 30, veterans and active military can get a free tavern burger with bottomless fries.
Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday.
Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Know of an offer we missed? Email us the details at frontdoor@magicvalley.com and we’ll add it to this list online.
