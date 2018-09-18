Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gifted ribbon cutting

Gifted and Rosebud's Florist have relocated. The businesses reopened Sept. 14 at 125 Main Ave. E.

 COURTESY OF GIFTED

TWIN FALLS — Gifted, a custom gift basket store, has merged with Rosebud’s Florist and relocated on Twin Falls’ Main Avenue.

Gifted is coming to the end of its first year in Twin Falls, while Rosebud’s Florist has been in business in the Magic Valley for more than 30 years.

The combined businesses will continue offering floral and gift services, wood flower bouquets and arrangements, pre-made and custom gift baskets, custom made shirts and signs, and seasonal decorations.

Due to the merger, Gifted and Rosebud’s have relocated to 125 Main Ave. E., formerly home to God Inspired Fashion. The flower and gift boutique is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p..m. Saturday.

Information: Call 208-735-9876, find them on Facebook under Gifted Twin Falls or Rosebud’s Florist, or go to rosebudsflorist.com.

