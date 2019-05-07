Local broker receive Idaho awards
BOISE — The Idaho Association of Health Underwriters has named a Twin Falls woman member of the year.
In addition to the personal award, Rhonda Bartholomew is the incoming president of the Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters, which received the Idaho Chapter of the Year Award at the state association’s 13th annual awards banquet and symposium April 23 and 24 in Boise.
“I feel that our organization is headed in a positive direction,” Idaho Association of Health Underwriters President Brett Thomas said in a statement. “We are infusing our membership at state and local boards with a new generation of leaders. These leaders are poised to represent our interests with one voice — whether it be to our leaders in Washington, D.C. state and local governments or to our clients.”
The symposium hosted many speakers with topics that included legislative and Medicare updates, pharmacy trends, being a health advocate and many more. Continuing education credits were included. More than 170 health insurance professionals from Idaho gathered to learn more about the ever-changing health insurance industry.
“Our theme for this year’s symposium was “We’re Riding for the Brand,” Thomas stated. “As we all know, the health insurance industry’s future is somewhat unsettled.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. For more information, call Colby Fiala at 208-733-2528 or email colby@magicvalleyinsurance.com.
