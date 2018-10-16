TWIN FALLS — Renee Avram of Zions Bank has been named to the Idaho Business Review’s Excellence in Finance list and was honored in Boise on Oct. 11.
Avram, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Twin Falls Canyon Park branch, was one of 15 selected to receive the award which celebrates Idaho financial professionals whose fiscal accomplishments set a high bar for their company and Idaho's business economy.
Avram is active in Zions Bank’s National Teach Children to Save Day and Paint-a-Thon. She serves with Business Plus, a regional nonprofit that seeks to spur job creation in the Magic Valley. Avram has also assisted as a board member of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, a committee member of the Twin Falls Education Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, and a College of Southern Idaho softball booster.
For more information, go to zionsbank.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.