Renee Avram

Avram

 COURTESY OF ZIONS BANK

TWIN FALLS — Renee Avram of Zions Bank has been named to the Idaho Business Review’s Excellence in Finance list and was honored in Boise on Oct. 11.

Avram, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Twin Falls Canyon Park branch, was one of 15 selected to receive the award which celebrates Idaho financial professionals whose fiscal accomplishments set a high bar for their company and Idaho's business economy.

Avram is active in Zions Bank’s National Teach Children to Save Day and Paint-a-Thon. She serves with Business Plus, a regional nonprofit that seeks to spur job creation in the Magic Valley. Avram has also assisted as a board member of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, a committee member of the Twin Falls Education Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, and a College of Southern Idaho softball booster.

