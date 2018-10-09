Try 1 month for 99¢

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local community banker John V. Evans Jr., was re-elected to the Independent Community Bankers of America Federal Delegate Board.

Evans is president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, headquartered in Burley. In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Evans’s duties will include being a liaison between independent community bankers in Idaho and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA.

“John is a dedicated community banker who is respected by his industry peers,” ICBA Chairman Timothy K. Zimmerman and CEO of Standard Bank of Monroeville, Pa., said in a statement. “We are delighted that he will generously  offer his time and valuable professional talents to the service of the community banking industry.”

For information, go to icba.org.

