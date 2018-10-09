WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local community banker John V. Evans Jr., was re-elected to the Independent Community Bankers of America Federal Delegate Board.
Evans is president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, headquartered in Burley. In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Evans’s duties will include being a liaison between independent community bankers in Idaho and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA.
“John is a dedicated community banker who is respected by his industry peers,” ICBA Chairman Timothy K. Zimmerman and CEO of Standard Bank of Monroeville, Pa., said in a statement. “We are delighted that he will generously offer his time and valuable professional talents to the service of the community banking industry.”
For information, go to icba.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.