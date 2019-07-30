BOISE — Jason Meyerhoeffer, president and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank in Twin Falls, was recently elected as the 2019-20 chair of the board of directors for the Idaho Community Bankers Association at its annual business meeting. He succeeds Daniel Prohaska, chairman and CEO of Idaho Trust Bank in Boise.
Meyerhoeffer has been actively involved in the southern Idaho business community for more than 25 years and currently serves on the boards of Business Plus Inc. and the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization. He is a two-time recipient of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Financial Services Advocate of the Year Award.
Meyerhoeffer is also a leader within the banking industry. In addition to the Idaho Community Bankers Association, he also serves on the board of directors of the Idaho Bankers Association and is a newly elected board member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines. He is a past member of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council and American Bankers’ Association Government Relations Council.
The Idaho Community Bankers Association is organized as an affiliate of the Idaho Bankers Association representing community banks in the state of Idaho.
