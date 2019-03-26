WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local agent Jeremy Watson visited with Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, during a February visit to Washington last month.
The National Association of Health Underwriters hosted its 29th annual Capitol Conference Feb. 25 to 27. More than 800 health insurance professionals from across the country attended to discuss the current and future climate of the health insurance market.
Watson learned more about health care reform and its impact on health care consumers. He serves on the local board of the Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters. He has been a NAHU member for three years, and this was his second Capitol Conference.
Capitol Conference guest speakers included key health care policymakers and leaders who addressed the future of health reform under the current Administration. Other presentations addressed the power and value of advocacy, cutting health care costs in Congress, understanding health insurance from the small-business perspective, Medicare challenges and the importance of compliance.
“It is important that we continue to provide our members with the tools they need to stay informed about health reform and what has been implemented, while also giving them a voice to have an impact on regulations that have yet to be made,” NAHU CEO Janet Trautwein said in a statement. “We are educating agents and brokers, so they know what to expect and how to best prepare and assist their clients.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents more than 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers. Its headquarters are in Washington, D.C. Closer to home, the Idaho Association of Health Underwriters hosted its annual Day on the Hill on March 12 in Boise.
“Day on the Hill is a great opportunity for agents and brokers to get their finger on the pulse of what’s happening during the current legislative session,” IAHU President Brett Thomas said in a statement.
Almost 100 health insurance professionals from across Idaho attended.
