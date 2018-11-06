KETCHUM — For the third year, Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee has received awards in the Golden Bean North America Coffee Roasting Competition.
The online coffee retailer and wholesale supplier received honors in four categories:
- Silver Medal — Organic Espresso Category — Guatemala Huehuetenango boasts notes of toffee, lemon and strawberry.
- Silver Medal — Single Origin Espresso Category — Ethiopia Layo Taraga brings apricot, persimmon and caramel flavors.
- Bronze Medal — Pour Over Filter Category — Costa Rica La Trinidad is sweet with hints of grapefruit, lemon and melon.
- Bronze Medal — Espresso Category — Posy Blend will be featured in Lizzy’s Coffee Bar throughout the fall.
Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee was founded by Liz Roquet in 2008 to provide coffee lovers with a freshly roasted coffee experience. Specialty-grade coffees are roasted to order, and Certified Organic and Fair Trade choices are included in the offerings.
Coffees can be ordered online at lizzysfreshcoffee.com and shipped anywhere nationwide.
Lizzy’s Coffee Bar is open from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at 491 10th St., A-3, Ketchum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.