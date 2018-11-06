Try 1 month for 99¢
Coffee

Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee of Ketchum won four silver and bronze medals in the 2018 Golden Bean North America Roasting Competition.

 COURTESY PHOTO

KETCHUM — For the third year, Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee has received awards in the Golden Bean North America Coffee Roasting Competition.

The online coffee retailer and wholesale supplier received honors in four categories:

  • Silver Medal — Organic Espresso Category — Guatemala Huehuetenango boasts notes of toffee, lemon and strawberry.
  • Silver Medal — Single Origin Espresso Category — Ethiopia Layo Taraga brings apricot, persimmon and caramel flavors.
  • Bronze Medal — Pour Over Filter Category — Costa Rica La Trinidad is sweet with hints of grapefruit, lemon and melon.
  • Bronze Medal — Espresso Category — Posy Blend will be featured in Lizzy’s Coffee Bar throughout the fall.

Lizzy’s Fresh Coffee was founded by Liz Roquet in 2008 to provide coffee lovers with a freshly roasted coffee experience. Specialty-grade coffees are roasted to order, and Certified Organic and Fair Trade choices are included in the offerings.

Coffees can be ordered online at lizzysfreshcoffee.com and shipped anywhere nationwide.

Lizzy’s Coffee Bar is open from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at 491 10th St., A-3, Ketchum.

