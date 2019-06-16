How appeals work

You might not have liked the number you saw when you got your assessment letter a few weeks ago. If you don’t think you could sell your home for what the county assessor says it’s worth, the first step is to contact your assessor’s office directly. They might send someone out to take a look at your house, or agree with you that your home was overvalued (or undervalued, if you disagree on that side).

Following that, you can appeal to the Board of Equalization by June 24. The Board of Equalization is made up of the same individuals that sit on the county commission.

If you don’t like the ruling you receive from the Board of Equalization you head to the Board of Tax Appeals (which is independent of the State Tax Commission). Still unhappy? Then you’ll have to visit District Court.