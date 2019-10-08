TWIN FALLS — Liberty Tax has opened enrollment in its annual tuition-free tax course.
The eight-week course will begin Oct. 21 at 1296 Addison Ave. E. It will meet two days a week — daytime or evening. The course will explain the basics of tax preparation for local residents who want to learn how to complete an income tax return themselves.
There may be a small fee for books and supplies.
Taxpayers want their taxes prepared accurately and don’t mind paying their fair share, according to a recent Internal Revenue Service survey. But many are confused by the complex forms and calculations that can be required to complete an individual income tax return.
Liberty Tax offers the course as a way to help eliminate the confusion and complexity by providing classroom discussion, textbook examples and hands-on learning. The tax course will provide practice in preparing income tax returns and will cover a variety of topics, including filing status, tax deductions and credits and more. Students who complete the course will be considered for employment at Liberty Tax.
The tax course has been part of the company’s community outreach since its founding in 1997. In that time, thousands of students — from retirees to stay-at-home parents to college students — have learned more about tax preparation. Many have become tax preparers, thanks to the course.
To register, call 1-800-658-1042 or go to LibertyTax.com or visit the Twin Falls office near Albertson's.
