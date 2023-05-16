The president can be no dictator. That was one of the ideas the writers wanted in the U.S. Constitution. Another primary objective was a representative government. They devoted much thinking into their writing of this powerful document, far more than one gives them credit. They wanted this nation to survive for many generations and they recognized that there would be challenges.

Now to evaluate the resulting government.

The Constitution is its bible, fixed and difficult to change. It is the ultimate power!

In the three branches of government, the Supreme Court is the most powerful one and that is because they have the duty and the responsibility of enforcing not only the words in the document but the thinking behind those words.

The second most powerful branch is the Legislature, with the Senate having a little more power than the House. It has even more power than the president, as the Constitution gives the Senate a 2/3rds majority vote that can override a presidential veto.

It is not obvious, but with some logical thinking, the president’s power is far more limited than one may think as the writers did not want to give the office so much power to allow for a dictatorship. Try to understand that the writers, as a top priority, wanted a representative government and not a dictatorship.

With this thinking, a president cannot reverse an issue that was approved by a majority vote of a previous Congress and its president, as that would be a dictatorship. On current issues, this logic implies that this president cannot change the student loan program. He cannot cancel the Keystone Pipeline Project. His office is obligated to enforce our immigration laws.

His actions under his presidency make him a dictator, and the constitutional writers certainly did not want that.

Joseph C. Coomer

Oak Harbor, Washington