If you go…

The public can learn more about Sun Valley Resort projects at the preview center in the former Wells Fargo building, across from the Konditorei in the Sun Valley Village. The center is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The 2018-2019 season opens Nov. 22, with lifts starting at 9 a.m. on the River Run side of Bald Mountain.