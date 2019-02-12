TWIN FALLS — Lee Family Broadcasting has launched a new radio station that aims to appeal to bilingual listeners ages 12 to 34.
The family-owned radio group is now airing “LatinX 97.5,” which blends artists such as Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi and Cardi B. with stars such as Kanye West and Bruno Mars. The music includes a bit of reggaetón, salsa and pop for those who have grown up listening to music in both English and Spanish.
The community “was overdue for a change — something young and different,” Lee Family Broadcasting President Kim Lee said in a statement. “Data from the Census Bureau shows this is the fastest growing group in our region and speaking generally, most of the area schools have a 40-60 percent Latino population.”
Anchoring the station will be the Cuban Coffee Morning Show featuring Alex Hernández (“Cuban Flow”) from 6 to 11 a.m. The rapper, Cuban boxer and veteran broadcaster most recently hosted at Éxitos 104.9 in Tri-Cities, Wash.
Between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the station will feature Jorge Bernal, the star of Telemundo’s Suelta La Sopa.
Lastly, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., the host will be Quela Renz (“La Chaparrita Ramírez”), who is a veteran broadcaster and teacher living in Paul. Renz is a native of Mexico and has degrees in broadcasting and school administration.
LatinX 97.5 is Lee Family Broadcasting’s third Hispanic station. The radio group also operates 99.1 La Perrona (KXTA-FM) and LA Patrona 970 (KXTA-AM).
