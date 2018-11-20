TWIN FALLS — Loretta LeBaron has joined TitleOne as a delivery specialist in the company’s Twin Falls office. She has seven years of customer service experience and is bilingual in English and Spanish. LeBaron is also a licensed cosmetologist.
Mariah Schoolcraft has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Jerome office. She will focus on customer service and office management in her new role. Schoolcraft has four years of customer service experience and attended the College of Southern Idaho.
