TWIN FALLS — Layne Financial, affiliated with Northwestern Mutual — a provider of wealth management, financial services and risk management — has announced an office move from 1411 Falls Ave. E., Suite 1137, to 195 River Vista Place, Suite 304.
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Current clients and community members are welcome to stop by, see the new space and meet the team.
“This new office space better accommodates our growing team and enables us to hire additional talent to continue to provide industry-leading support and service to our clients,” Layne Financial President Tyler Layne said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Layne Financial has grown from a staff of one to six — led by Layne, a certified financial planner professional.
With more than 13 years of financial planning experience, Layne Financial specializes in serving entrepreneurs and business owners, medical professionals, individuals and couples who want to ensure their money is working for them now and in the future.
For more information, email amy@hudsonandco.co or go to laynefinancial.nm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.