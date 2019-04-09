{{featured_button_text}}
Kona Ice

The Kona Ice truck

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Kona Ice of Magic Valley will hand out free shaved ice from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 303 Hansen St. E.

The Tax Day event will be the sixth time the company has participated in this "no taxation without relaxation" remedy.

