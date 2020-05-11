Kohl’s opens at Magic Valley Mall

• Signs and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.

• For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.

• An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.

• In-aisle items have been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

• Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.

• Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

• Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.