Olive Garden construction
TWIN FALLS — A major department store is coming to the Magic Valley Mall.

The Times-News confirmed with Woodbury Corporation Regional Manager Brent White, the general manager at the Magic Valley Mall, that Kohl’s will soon be an option for Twin Falls shoppers.

“We have reached an agreement with a tremendous national department store,” White said. “We’re really excited about it.”

Kohl’s will occupy the former Sears property. The parking lot outside of the property is under construction to accommodate Kohl’s.

“All the remnants of Sears will disappear and become an entirely new store,” White said.

White said he expects Magic Valley shoppers will like the new addition. He also noted that, while many retailers are scaling back, Twin Falls is attracting new businesses such as Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby and Buckle Youth.

“We’re very excited to see tremendous brands coming to the shopping center,” he said. “It’s indicative of two things: one that are market is strong and growing, and that these great national tenants want to be part of the future of Magic Valley Mall.”

