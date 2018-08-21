TWIN FALLS — Danae Klimes has been appointed to the position of vice president commercial loan officer at the Twin Falls Financial Center of the D.L. Evans Bank. She has 19 years of banking experience in the Magic Valley and is experienced in agricultural and commercial lending.
Klimes is a Boise State University graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration in business management, with minors in human resource management and computer information systems. She also graduated from Pacific Coast Banking and Western Ag Banker’s schools.
Klimes takes pride in the development of a community's youth. She is currently the treasurer and director of the Kimberly Youth Association. Klimes is a member of the Optimist Club of Twin Falls and was previously on the board of directors. She is a former ambassador of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Klimes invites her customers, friends and family to visit her at the Twin Falls Financial Center, 906 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. She can be reached in the office at 208-933-3532 or on her cellphone at 208-308-3022.
