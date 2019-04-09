HAILEY — POWER Engineers Inc. in Hailey has been recognized by the American Council of Engineering Companies for the firm’s work on an innovative geothermal plant in Turkey.
Kizildere-3, one of the world’s only triple-flash plus combined cycle configuration geothermal plants, was honored with ACEC’s National Recognition Award which will be presented at the 2019 Engineering Excellence Awards Gala in May.
The plant is owned and operated by Zorlu Enerji, a major Turkish contractor, investor and industrial holding company. The plant's two separate units add 165 MW to Turkey’s generation fleet, helping the country reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels.
“We all appreciate POWER’s engineering design, detailed plant works and all project studies including excellent know-how transfer for more than a decade to make real Kızıldere-3, the largest geothermal power plant of Turkey,” Ali Kındap, Zorlu Enerji general manager, said in a statement. “We would like to congratulate POWER once again for this award.”
POWER conducted a project evaluation study and provided conceptual design and multi-discipline detailed plant and separator station design. The company also assisted with equipment and materials procurement, construction, start-up and commissioning activities.
