Kitchen Tune Up under new ownership with local team members

Kitchen Tune Up is now under new ownership with local team members.

The company has been serving the Magic Valley community for over 10 years and is now under the ownership of Shane Noble, a lifelong resident of Idaho.

Noble has tremendous amount of experience in the construction and remodeling industry that has benefited Kitchen Tune Up.

Along with Noble, they are pleased to announce the addition of Lana Donahue, a local kitchen design specialist.

Donahue has worked in the new construction/remodeling industry for over 25 years and 20 years she has worked specifically in the kitchen & bath design arena.

She obtained her Certified Kitchen Design after her five years of special training at the National Kitchen and Bath Association in 2005.

She enjoys helping people solve spatial and design challenges with their kitchens and baths. She is most excited about being able to offer a full assortment of services as a Kitchen Specialist for Kitchen Tune Up of Twin Falls, and vicinity.

“Not everyone needs new cabinets,” Donahue said. “So being able to offer such services as re-storing, re-dooring or re-facing existing cabinets as well as new cabinets, allows for a wide variety of services to fit all situations and budgets. We will always be able to find what works best for you, and your dream kitchen.”

Donahue is also available for presentations to your group or organization for those that are interested in general information about the various ways to tune up your own kitchen.