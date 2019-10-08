{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Tara Hansen, owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Twin Falls, received the prestigious Dave Haglund Entrepreneur Award at the company’s recent annual convention.

The award was created in honor of Kitchen Tune-Up founder Dave Haglund. In order to receive it, the recipient must embody his entrepreneurial spirit and growth mentality. The winners were chosen by current president Heidi Morrissey, who looked at all aspects of the owner's business and chose a recipient who was following in the founder’s footprints for success.

Kitchen Tune-Up’s National Reunion was held Sept. 12 to 14 in Portland, Oregon. The various awards ranged from the National Customer Service Award and the Franny of the Year Award. Although each award is different, they all highlight stellar franchisees who exemplify Kitchen Tune-Up’s service standards, or Trustpoints.

“Our passion and dedication to our work has paid off. I am so honored to be recognized and win the Dave Haglund Entrepreneur Award,” Hansen said in a statement. “This award means so much to me. I am excited to continue growing the business and making our loyal customers happy with our detailed, quality work.”

