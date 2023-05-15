There’s one day left at the 3A Idaho State High School Golf Championships. The Kimberly boys may have already won the title.

The Bulldogs, fronted by defending state champion and three-time district champion Toby Heider, opened a whopping 20-shot lead after Monday’s first round at Blackfoot Golf Course to all but clinch their second straight crown.

Heider shot a 1-over 73 for a one-shot edge over Buhl’s Kyler Kelly and Weiser’s Carter Williams, the runner-up at last year’s tourney. Heider’s teammate, Jameson Harper, was fifth at 76.

As a team, Kimberly was at 323, well ahead of Homedale (343) and Snake River (351). Buhl was fifth.

Top dogs: Kimberly boys, girls primed to defend 3A state golf championships The Kimberly golf teams, led by medalists Toby Heider and Ellie Stastny, won 3A district championships on Friday at Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl.

The Kimberly girls, meanwhile, were in second place, eight shots behind Bonners Ferry, following the opening round. District champion Ellie Stastny carded a 78, three shots off the lead of Bonners Ferry’s Braylyn Bayer.

Her sister, Alli, was in fifth place. Another Kimberly golfer, Ava Harper, was ninth.

At the 2A state tournament at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls, the Declo boys finished the first day with a two-shot lead over St. Maries and a three-shot advantage over Genesis Prep.

Jaxon Smyer shot a 2-under 68 to lead the Hornets, good for second in the individual standings to Kellogg’s Stephen Paul, who dazzled with a 62. Declo’s Alex Gailey was eighth at 76.

Wendell’s Tanli LeMoyne was the top Magic Valley player in the girls’ tourney on Monday, recording a 7-over 77, six shots off the pace set by Ambrose’s Katrina von Behren. She’s in fourth place.