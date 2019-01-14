KETCHUM — A new poké restaurant has announced its grand opening this week at Hotel Ketchum.
Paddles Up Poké will open its doors at 11 a.m. Thursday, the company said in a press release. Poké is a Hawaiian dish that is essentially a deconstructed sushi — or sushi in a bowl. It typically includes chunks of marinated raw fish, toppings and rice, “zoodles” (zucchini noodles) or fresh mixed greens.
This is the third location for Paddles Up Poké, a Boise-based specialty poké restaurant founded in August 2016 by Dan Landucci and Jordan Tapangco. The Ketchum restaurant will be managed by Matt Dietz and will order product daily, storing it at 38 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Poké is really healthy and fresh and clean food,” Hotel Ketchum General Manager Shannon Allen said.
HayMax Capital out of Colorado had purchased the old Clarion hotel when it was the Bellemont Hotel in 2016. The 1989 building came at a purchase price of $4.5 million. HayMax reopened the hotel as Hotel Ketchum, after a $4 million remodel, in December 2017.
The hotel has retail space on the ground floor along North Main Street, but the campus also features a coffee shop, The Hangout Bar and a gear garage. Accompanying Paddles Up Poké on the ground floor is a tasting room for Warfield Distillery & Brewery, a backcountry ski guide and ski rentals.
“We really wanted to fill (those spaces) with things that would add to the guest experience,” Allen said.
Paddles Up Poké will offer delivery for a 1-mile radius and will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The space will have some seating for a quick-lunch crowd, but aims to please the “grab-n-go” crowd, she said.
Meanwhile, Hotel Ketchum has also been looking for a full-service restaurant to fill a vacancy in the back, and should be ready to announce a tenant in a few weeks, Allen said. That restaurant could open in late summer or fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.