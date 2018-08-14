FILER — Kelley’s Canyon Orchard, north of Filer, began its fall fruit season Friday with already-picked peaches, plums, watermelons, cantaloupes and tomatoes. The fruit stand will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 6 at 1903 River Road.
U-pick fruit will open on Thursday for peaches, pears and plums. Visitors should bring their own containers and a picnic — including bug spray — to enjoy the views of the Snake River.
Events and locations include:
- Aug. 25 — "Country Gardens Veggie Market" at Kelley’s Fruit Stand
- Sept. 15 — "Peach Family Fun Day" at Kelley’s
- Sept. 20 — "Cooking with Fall Fruit" at Rudy’s-A Cook’s Paradise in Twin Falls
- Sept. 22 — "Country Gardens Veggie Market" at Kelley’s Fruit Stand
- Oct. 4-7 — "Apple and Pumpkin Festival" at Kelley’s with the Smokey Bone Food truck
Kelley's Canyon Orchard will also be at the Twin Falls Farmers Market on Aug. 18, Sept. 1, Sept. 15 and Sept. 29.
This marks the 110th year that fruit has been harvested on the family-owned and -operated orchard in the canyon.
Directions to Kelley's Canyon Orchard can be found at KelleysCanyonOrchard.com.
