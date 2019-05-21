BOISE — Veterans can now find Idaho jobs and training opportunities directly related to their military skills and service at labor.idaho.gov/jobscape.
JobScape allows job seekers to learn more about an occupation’s hourly and annual wages, worker demand, current employment numbers and annual job openings. It provides a direct link to current, relevant job listings. Searches can be made statewide or by region.
Veterans find JobScape’s new military title and code search feature particularly important because it allows them to connect their military skills with civilian job openings. You can search by your former military title — sergeant, combat medic specialist, infantryman — or military occupation code — 11B, 1N111B, 00J — and get connected to civilian jobs such as human resource managers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, police patrol officers, electricians or civil engineers.
If you choose to pursue additional training, JobScape identifies the relevant education and training opportunities available throughout the state. The system features a snapshot of Idaho occupations including a description, entry-level education requirements, training programs offered at Idaho’s eight public post-secondary institutions, the number of degrees and certifications awarded and links to current job openings based on your area of interest.
JobScape can be accessed without an account or login. The system is tablet- and mobile-friendly and is maintained by the Idaho Department of Labor at the aforementioned website.
