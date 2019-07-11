TWIN FALLS — Country Auto has a new location in Twin Falls which will allow customers to make car payments at a drive-thru window.
The used-car dealership has operated in Jerome for 21 years, and many of its customers live in Twin Falls.
Owner Ryan Glodowski thinks the second location will be helpful.
“A lot of our Jerome customers live over here anyway,” Glodowski said. “It’ll be convenient for them to make their payments (at the drive-thru).”
The new dealership is on Blue Lakes Boulevard North at the former location of Moxie Java Tuscany. In addition to offering drive-thru services, the site will have about 40 cars for sale and provide the same in-house financing opportunities available at the Jerome location.
Country Auto says it is the only used car dealership to offer a one year, 12,000-mile warranty on its vehicles and in-house financing options that allow buyers to build up their credit. Many used auto financiers do not report client payments to credit bureaus, which means even those who pay on time see no bump in their credit ratings.
“I think that we are truly unique,” Glodowski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.