TWIN FALLS — Iliad Media Twin Falls LLC has announced the appointment of Lena Ivie as the new afternoon voice on Q106.7.

Ivie has lived in Twin Falls nearly all her life. After some years of working and caring for her daughter, she decided to take classes at the College of Southern Idaho.

During her time in the CSI Digital Media Program, Ivie was given the opportunity to join 92.7 Music Monster. She had the 7 p.m. to midnight spot for the past three years and will now move to Q106.7 in the 2 to 7 p.m. spot weekdays.

Ivie loves to meet new people from the area. She looks forward to bringing more excitement and personality to Magic Valley radio waves.

