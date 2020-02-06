TWIN FALLS — Attracting new business is hard work, a Burley official said. And he should know — the city has attracted a lot of new business in the past few years.
“There are some people who believe (growth) just happens,” Burley Economic Development Director Doug Manning said. “Anyone who believes that is naive.”
Manning was the keynote speaker at this year’s Making it in the Magic Valley luncheon Wednesday in Twin Falls. Idaho Power and the Times-News sponsor the annual event, which honors businesses that give back to the community.
A special section in Sunday’s Times-News will feature the 12 award winners.
Manning said Burley has essentially reinvented itself in the past few decades, shifting from a town that relied heavily on a couple of potato and beet processing plants, to a rapidly growing city with much more business diversity — although agriculture is still the backbone of the local economy.
There was a time when Burley business owners resisted growth, for fear of being outcompeted by newcomers. That attitude was an impediment to progress in Manning’s eyes.
“It’s proven time and time again that without competition, businesses stagnate,” he said. “They get better if there’s competition.”
1998 was a turning point, Manning said, a time when more progressive city leaders took office and began to work on recruiting big companies.
He also pointed to 2003, the year the Simplot processing plant left the area, as a pivotal time for the community.
“Burley and Heyburn were thrown into an economic tailspin,” Manning said. “We lost about 750 full-time jobs.”
The community has bounced back and then some since Simplot left. In recent years, Burley has recruited Dot Foods, Dow Chemical, Fabri-Kal, Gossner Foods and McCain Foods, just to name a few. In all, Manning said 21 new businesses have moved to Burley, or expanded there in the past few years.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign and domestic investment continue to roll into the Mini-Cassia.
There’s no secret to attracting business, Manning said. But there are some keys.
First, make a good first impression. After that, make the whole relocation or expansion process as easy as possible. Help companies get the necessary permits quickly and painlessly, Manning said.
Tax incentives and infrastructure assistance are other big reasons Burley has been able to stand out.
“The incentives are huge for us,” Manning said. “The most important thing we have is Urban Renewal.”
In general, Manning said cities have to be nimble.
“If you don’t progress,” he said, “you slide backwards.”
