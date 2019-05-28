TWIN FALLS — Local students were given a lesson on savings by Ireland Bank volunteers as part of the American Bankers Association program Teach a Child to Save Day. The bank’s Magic Valley office employees Melanie Weir, Michona Lookingbill and Alison Arreaga taught 60 second-graders at Lincoln Elementary school and 90 second-graders at Morningside Elementary school about saving.
Throughout the month of April, all of Ireland Bank’s fourteen offices partnered with students for lessons on the importance of saving. They also donated "One Cent, Two Cent, Old Cent, New Cent" by Dr. Seuss to the participating school’s library.
Ireland Bank is Idaho’s oldest state-chartered bank. Originally founded in Malad in 1892 by the pioneer community’s early leading citizens, Ireland Bank has survived depressions, stock market crashes, wars and agricultural disasters.
The bank’s headquarters are still rooted in Malad, but their geographical coverage has grown throughout the years along with the bank. Today there are fourteen Ireland Bank locations throughout southeastern Idaho. Ireland Bank has stayed true to its original foundation and is still locally owned and operated. Bank employees are an active part of their Idaho communities.
