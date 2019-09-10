{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Ireland Bank has announced the addition of Kevin Coats, vice president and loan officer, and Paulette Pruett, relationship banker, to its Magic Valley branch.

Coats grew up in Jerome and enjoys fishing, hunting, boating, attending collegiate sports games and supporting his grandchildren in their sporting activities. He is currently serving as an executive board member of the city of Payette Urban Renewal District and the Snake River Economic Development Alliance. Coats has served as a committee member of the Payette County Fair Fat Stock Sale since 1989. He joins Ireland Bank with over 40 years of experience in the banking industry.

Pruett grew up in Blackfoot and enjoys camping, fishing, hiking, bowling and spending time with her family.

Ireland Bank, founded in 1892, is Idaho’s oldest state-chartered bank and operates 14 branch offices in 13 southern Idaho communities.

