TWIN FALLS — Martin Tilley is a father, an inventor and a trucker.
He also loves toys.
Tilley is the inventor and owner of the Sling Wheel, a product he came up with here in Twin Falls. It’s a doughnut-shaped, rubbery-plastic wheel, about as wide as a grown man’s outstretched hand.
“Kids think of 1,000 things to do with them,” Tilley said. “Dogs go crazy for them.”
The edges are perforated — that makes it bouncier, the holes act like shock absorbers. To throw it, you wind a loose string along the outside edge like you would with a yo-yo, then give it a toss and it goes rolling and bouncing along at speeds that can easily exceed 40 mph. The toys are made in St. George, Utah.
There aren’t many Sling Wheels out in the world right now, but Tilley hopes they catch on.
Tilley invented the durable toy four years ago. Before he came up with the idea, he and his partner developed a four-wheeled toy with a rubber chassis called The Raging Wheels, but that product ended up being a pain to ship. Grit kept getting into the wheels, too, plus The Raging Wheels required a big launch stick.
Tilley’s default throwing mode for the disc-golf-sized Sling Wheel is essentially the same motion you’d have while bowling. Most people could throw the toy faster than a bowling ball though. Much, much faster.
The go-to game for Sling Wheels effectively involves setting up a course, not unlike a Frisbee golf course. “Slingers,” as Tilley calls them, can throw Sling Wheels over trees, or curve them around obstacles. On the right surface, with a good toss, a Sling Wheel can easily role an eighth of a mile, Tilley said.
“It’s a good, simple product,” he said. “They’re stinkin’ fun.”
The man behind the wheel
Tilley isn’t new to toys or inventions. He’s been in product development since he was 17, and holds patents for hay bale turners, loaders and stackers, plus a human-powered bumper car and innovative ziplines. He’s set up ziplines over Magic Valley canyons.
For now, Tilley is a trucker to pay the bills, but he hopes one of his inventions will eventually pay off. Even if none of them does, he said he’s addicted to creating new toys.
You have free articles remaining.
“I never grew up,” he said.
At first, Tilley attempted to sell the Sling Wheel to a major toy company, Wham-O. They offered what Tilley described as a “ridiculous” license agreement, so he turned it down.
Now he wants to sell the toy as a fundraising item. Groups can buy Sling Wheels for $8 a piece and sell them for $20.
“Some (groups) are getting tired of selling cookie dough and candles,” Tilley said.
Any proceeds that Tilley makes he’ll be giving to Gospel for Asia, a Christian group that digs wells in India to help those who struggle to get clean drinking water. He encourages anyone who uses buys Sling Wheels for fundraising to contribute to Gospel for Asia as well.
According to Tilley, 10,000 people die every day from waterborne illnesses, and most of those who die are small children.
It costs about $1,400 — or 116 Sling Wheel sales — to build a well.
At this point, Tilley will be content if he can help dig a few wells.
“I’ll be happy with 10 or 100,” he said. “It’s about making a difference, big or small.”
Tilley plans on marketing the Sling Wheel more when he has the time. He also hopes people buy the toy for their kids, who might then put down their phones and get lost in a fun, creative game.
“Anybody can (throw a Sling Wheel),” Tilley said. “But with practice, you can do amazing things.”
