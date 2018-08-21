TWIN FALLS — Somebody once told her that when it comes to business, you “innovate or die.”
Carie Kelsey took the advice seriously. And after 15 years, her home décor and clothing business has branched out from its 500 square-foot origins, and also franchised 67 stores — with a handful more opening later this year.
On Thursday, Real Deals on Home Décor is reopening its flagship store and corporate headquarters in a new location. Once a hidden gem in Twin Falls’ warehouse district, the store is now just a few blocks away from some of the area’s big-box retailers.
“Over the last few years we’ve really seen just the need for convenience,” Kelsey said.
Customers can find Real Deals at the site of the former YMCA Canyon Rim Branch at 1881 Pole Line Road East. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Kelsey owns Real Deals along with her husband, Nate. The business has put about $1 million into repairs over the past year to make the new spot fit its needs.
“When I first saw this, I thought that my husband was out of his mind,” Carie Kelsey said as she surveyed the display floor arrangements on Monday. “My husband is a big dreamer. He’s always just looking — just for fun.”
After they began stripping the building down, however, she realized it had a certain charm of its own. Still, the Kelseys are trying to keep the new Real Deals as close to the original as possible — with simple flooring and a warehouse-style feel.
Renovations have been ongoing since last summer.
“It’s been kind of a family project,” Nate Kelsey said.
One of the major changes to the building is a removal of a large section of upper flooring. A mezzanine now overlooks the main retail area, which needed a lot of height, Nate Kelsey said.
The pool behind the building was in a state of major disrepair and had to be removed. In its place is a small grassy area.
The community will be invited to an open house in September to tour the building, Carie Kelsey said.
The Kelseys and their four boys have been working 12-hour days to get the store ready by Thursday. And Real Deals employees have also played a major role.
“There’s a lot of new stuff — a lot of new products (customers) haven’t seen before,” said Diane Martinez, a freight manager and employee of 13 years.
She and Laurie Mason described the chaos of the past couple of weeks unpacking at least 50 to 60 pallets of new product.
Real Deals will not only feature décor products from more than 50 vendors, but its section of women’s and children’s clothing will get larger, Carie Kelsey said. A “kids corner” will be available with toys for children to play while moms shop, she said, and the upstairs will feature a “man cave” with foosball table. There will also be soda and gumball machines.
“We’re focusing more and more on the shopping experience,” Kelsey said.
Real Deals on Home Décor prides itself on being a mom-and-pop shop with warehouse pricing. With franchise locations across the U.S., the company has buying power equivalent to a big-box store, Carie Kelsey said.
The business started out in 2003 in a 500 square-foot space in the upstairs of an old warehouse on Fairfield Street. Over time, it expanded in both size and hours of operation.
The new Real Deals building is 17,000 square feet; smaller than the previous space, but it feels bigger, Carie Kelsey said. The upstairs portion will also host more design consulting services where “an everyday mom” can go for affordable design advice, she said.
The move was originally unplanned, but today, Carie Kelsey embraces the change.
“Change is scary and hard and expensive sometimes,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s just fun to change.”
With a name like that you can bet the real deal is probably somewhere else. I always go online to see who has the best price on the items I want. 99% of it's made in China and can be found for less from an online retailer.
I have found their prices to be more than reasonable, and the quality is great. What I really love is this is an example of a home grown business which is bringing significant dollars into Twin Falls from far afield. A business can't get financing for a million dollar renovation without significant business success. The building is beautiful, and so is the future of this business. (and, no, I have no financial interest in the business and I don't know the owners personally). I am simply someone who is enthusiastic about Twin Fall's economic resiliency.
