In the zone: New rules could spur new investment in low-income Magic Valley areas

TWIN FALLS — Hundreds of millions of dollars of investment keep flowing into the Magic Valley, property values tick up and up and the population continues to boom.

The region’s economy is growing fast. But not all cities and neighborhoods are feeling equally prosperous. Even in downtown Twin Falls it’s easy to find boarded-up buildings and empty lots covered in dust and weeds.

For some blighted Magic Valley areas, there are signs new development could start trickling in soon. Training sessions, such as the one put on by Magic Valley economic development experts Feb. 13 in Twin Falls, are helping investors better understand how opportunity zones work.

Opportunity zones are federal tax breaks that incentivize development in economically distressed areas. Recent clarifications to the rules for opportunity zones, released two years after the zones were created, could encourage investors to start putting their money into communities that need it.

How opportunity zones work

Congress created opportunity zones as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. They can be only in areas classified as low-income according to U.S. census data, and they’re scheduled to sunset in 2027.