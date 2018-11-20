TWIN FALLS — Iliad Media Twin Falls LLC has announced the addition of Don Ricker as market manager. He brings years of experience in radio broadcasting, sales, promotions and marketing to the new position.
Ricker began his media marketing career in Corpus Christi, Texas, and has worked in several radio markets since. He owns and operates his own advertising agency and has created successful multi-state marketing campaigns for clients such as NuLook Car Wash and Taco Bell. He has also managed several promotional partnerships for his clients with teams such as the Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers.
“I have known and worked with Don for several years, and he has always been a knowledgeable and respectful marketing partner," Iliad Media CEO Darrell Calton said in a statement. "I am confident that Don’s passion for radio, desire to help local businesses grow and natural leadership abilities will prove to be beneficial to the growth of Iliad Media Twin Falls.”
