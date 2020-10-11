Idaho's leading the country in employment recovery

TWIN FALLS — The vast majority of Idahoans who lost their jobs in March or April have gone back to work.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho’s unemployment rate sat at a low 2.5%. That shot up to a record-high 11.8% in April. About 9,000 Magic Valley residents lost their jobs that month.

Since then, people have gradually been returning to work — although it’s unclear how many people have returned to the job they’d had before.

In May, unemployment fell to 9%. That dropped to 5.8% in June, then 5.1% in July. In August, the most recent month with data available, unemployment fell to 4.2% statewide.

Idaho’s unemployment rate has improved far more quickly than the country’s overall.

“I think what’s helping is there’s a lot of activity happening in Idaho compared to other states,” said Bonang Seoela, the Idaho Department of Labor’s south-central region economist. Seoela noted that in some cases states that had more extended shutdown phases have higher unemployment rates.

America as a whole had an 8.4% unemployment rate in August up from 4.4% in March. Nationwide, Idaho has the third-lowest unemployment rate of any state, just behind Nebraska and Utah.