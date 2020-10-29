'Idaho's economy is doing phenomenally': Little talks state finances with Magic Valley business leaders

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On top of that, Idaho’s ranked first in financial solvency, Little said. That essentially means the state has the least debt.

“It means we’ve got a budget surplus today — which is mind boggling to me — of over a half a billion dollars,” Little said.

Idaho has been relatively fortunate in terms of employment recovery as well. Back in August, Idaho had the third lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. at 4.2%. That slipped to 6.1% last month, the 16th best in the country.

Little emphasized for business leaders that he doesn’t anticipate unemployment insurance taxes to go up as a result of the pandemic.

“Idaho’s small businesses and employers will not see huge tax increases,” he said, adding that the state used federal pandemic assistance funds to add $200 million to the its unemployment trust fund to make it solvent.

The former rancher said if the state’s economy remains in good shape, he’ll fight to increase education spending and transportation infrastructure spending in 2021.

“We must keep pace with the growth that we’re experiencing and additional investment in these areas is needed,” Little said.