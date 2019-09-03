{{featured_button_text}}
Unclaimed Property
COURTESY PHOTO

The Times-News will no longer publish names from the Idaho Unclaimed Property Division as the agency said it will no longer release them.

Why would anyone have unclaimed money? Unclaimed money can consist of forgotten bank accounts, uncashed refund checks, utility deposits, wages, tax refunds and more.

How do you find out if you have unclaimed money? Visit the unclaimed property website at YourMoney.Idaho.gov" target="_blank">YourMoney.Idaho.gov and search for your name. If you find your name, you can instantly file a claim.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This begins the claim process which ultimately will end with a payment being mailed to you once the verification process is completed. It is always free, and there is never a fee for claiming your money.

It is recommended you check for your name at YourMoney.Idaho.gov at least once per year as funds are sent to the Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division annually.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments