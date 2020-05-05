Idahoans apply for unemployment pay, wait weeks, get nothing. This is what went wrong

Wilson said he has been expecting the state maximum $448 weekly payment plus the $600 federal supplements, which for five weeks would total more than $5,000. Like others, he tried calling and emailing the Labor Department with no success.

“We stay by our phones, answer between 4 and 6, and we still get nothing,” he said, referring to the afternoon hours when the department tells people with pending issues to be ready for callbacks.

Wilson contends Little waited too long to ramp up the Department of Labor. “They should have been hiring people knowing this was going to lay off thousands,“ he said. “He should have told the IDOL to hire a boatload of people to keep us caught up.”

But he considers the illness rate low enough now to be acceptable for his work, so his boss agreed to bring him back this coming Monday.

“I just told him, ‘I gotta come back because I need the money,’” Wilson said. “We have some savings, but we’re not going to drain that just to sit at home. I’m just frustrated. There’s a lot of people, even though they are going back to work, they’re still behind.”

