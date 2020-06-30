Idahoan Foods in Rupert shuts down when employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Idahoan Foods plant in Rupert is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, it announced in a statement Tuesday.

The company said it learned of the positive test Monday evening.

"The affected team member is receiving the necessary medical care and quarantining at home," the statement said.

All employees at the Rupert plant were notified, and the building is closed to be cleaned and sanitized, the statement said.

This is the first positive case confirmed at Idahoan Foods.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team members, requiring CDC-prescribed health practices while at work and encouraging them while away," the statement said.

Idahoan Foods manufactures dehydrated mashed potato products, soups and other foods.