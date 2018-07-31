BOISE — The Idaho Travel Council has granted $5,590,819 in tourism marketing funding to nonprofit organizations through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.
This year’s local grant award recipients are:
Region 4
- Southern Idaho Tourism — $377,750
Region 7
- Hailey Chamber of Commerce — $88,250
- Lemhi County Economic Development Association — $26,000
- Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce — $76,994
- Sun Valley Marketing Alliance Inc. — $339,000
Eligible award recipients include nonprofit local and regional tourism development organizations such as chambers of commerce and convention and visitors bureaus.
The organizations will use their awarded grant dollars to promote cities, towns and regions of the state as tourist destinations.
Tourism is a more than $4 billion-dollar industry in Idaho. Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities are funded by a 2 percent tax paid by travelers and collected by the state's hotel, motel, vacation rental and private campground owners.
Forty-five percent of the funds are used for statewide programs targeted to international and domestic consumers, tour operators, travel agents and travel journalists.
Another 45 percent is distributed back to communities through the grant program. The remaining 10 percent is used for administration of the tourism development division.
